Greater Boston Convention, Visitors Bureau and Boston Beer Co. To Support Small BIPOC Restaurants

More than 20 Boston ethnic restaurants coupled with hundreds of foodies and their families will come together for Get Konnected!’s 7th Annual A Taste of Ethnic

Boston from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Big Night Live, Boston’s newest, hottest entertainment destination.

This one-of-a-kind multi-ethnic food festival was created to highlight the hidden gems of neighborhood restaurants and chefs who are not featured in glossy magazines or on local TV food shows but whose cuisines are just as exquisite as their counterparts in other Boston neighborhoods.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Boston’s neighborhood restaurants have closed or are at risk. According to the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition, 90% of local neighborhood restaurant revenue came from foot traffic and onsite consumption. By the start of 2021, local restaurants across the country were estimated to lose upward of $200 billion, with 61% of restaurant owners stating that the existing federal relief would not be enough to sustain them, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Each year, A Taste of Ethnic Boston has partnered with a nonprofit organization to support its mission and donate a percentage of the event’s ticket sales. This year we teamed up with the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition, prioritizing the preservation of a 180+ year legacy of food, culture, and business in Boston’s black & ethnic communities. A Taste of Ethnic Boston will feature a variety of ethnic cuisines: African, Afghani, Caribbean, Chinese, Dominican, Ethiopian, Italian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Vietnamese and more.

“This year, A Taste of Ethnic Boston will serve as a reminder that people can use the power of their purse to help revitalize Boston’s restaurants. This is an opportunity to ensure an equitable recovery for all our neighborhood food and beverage establishments,” says Colette Phillips, the founder of Get Konnected! and creator of A Taste of Ethnic Boston.

Come experience the 7th Annual A Taste of Ethnic Boston and help revitalize our neighborhood restaurants.