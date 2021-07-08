Regional Review Cubs Win NEAA Baseball Championship

Losing the first game of the playoffs series, the Regional Review Cubs rebounded winning the next two games, capturing the 2021 North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Majors (Little League) Championship, beating the regular-season top finisher the Indians at Puopolo Park.

Baseball Coordinator John Romano recognized the Cubs, coaches and players for having a solid playoffs season on their way to this year’s championship under the coaching of Jordan Bednar.

The championship team included: Austin Ortiz Pendleton, Reed Fullerton, Robbie Mallett, Anthony Lochiatto, Victor Lochiatto, Owen Flanagan, Oliver Lavallee, Julian Vidal, Jonathan Morales, Sebastian Niese, Ferdinand, Carangelo and Lexi Howard.

Special awards were presented to the Cubs at the baseball event. Other award winners were: Picture of the Year Owen Flanagan, Rookie of the Year John Fahy, MVP William Previte, Sportsmen on the Year Ferdinand Carangelo, Uncle Fred Carangelo awards were presented to Ben Puopolo, JT Percoco and Coach of the Year Jordan Bednar.