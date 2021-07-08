Polls Indicate Waterfront Issues Need to Be Addressed

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy have become part of the New Coalition to Elevate Waterfront issues in advance of the 2021 city municipal elections this coming November.

Made up of 40 Boston organizations, the Coalition for a Resilient and Inclusive Waterfront goal is to educate candidates and the public voters on issues impacting Boston’s Waterfront.

A new poll, conducted by The Mass INC Polling Group, which surveyed 635 likely voters on a host of topics relating to the Boston waterfront clearly indicated the importance of having open spaces and parks on the waterfront and to convey a group that can help relay these issues needed to be a priority throughout the municipal elections and beyond.

The Coalition plans to host a mayoral forum focused on critical waterfront issues on Thursday, July 29 at the New England Aquarium.

The event will be open to the public and media.