By Phil Orlandella

Review Little League Team Wins It All

Congratulations to the Regional Review (sponsor) North End Athletic Association Cubs baseball team for capturing the 2021 Little League championship playoffs two games to one. The team was coached by Jordan Bednar.

Team players were: Austin Ortz Pendleton, Reed Fullerton, Robbie Mallet, Anthony Lochiatto, Victor Lochiatto, Owen Flanagan, Oliver Lavallee, Julian Vidal, Jonathan Morales, Sebastian Niese, Ferdinand, Carangelo and Lexi Howard.

The Regional Review is proud to sponsor a North End team each year.