NEWRA Has Full Agenda/ Guest Speaker

Mayoral candidate At-Large Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu will present her vision for Boston at the July 8 monthly meeting of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA).

John Barros, former Chief of Economic Development for the City of Boston, also a candidate for Mayor will present his vision for the City of Boston.

Both candidates will take questions.

NEWRA is expected to vote on a proposal by 51 North Margin Street Realty to construct a four-story vertical addition on top of an existing two-story building (formally the location of The Godfather) with a change of occupancy to a multi—family residential building, to construct a six-story four-unit dwelling with five-stories of residential space over one level of a parking/lobby and with four parking spaces.

Boston Public Market is seeking approval to pursue an on premises annual all alcoholic beverage license.

NEWRA will discuss and vote on a draft letter commenting on proposed state regulations that would approve the Downtown Waterfront Municipal Haber Plan and authorize a 600-foot tower at the Harbor Garage.