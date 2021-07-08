New NEWRA Membership Welcomed

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) is seeking renewal and new memberships to join the non-profit organization that addresses many issues that affect the neighborhood directly.

NEWRA deals with and votes on construction proposals, occupancy changes, permitting, liquor license applications and transfers and more at their monthly meetings.

Becoming a member offers residents the opportunity to be a part on a first-hand basis, of an organization that truly cares about the neighborhood and its future. To join NEWRA visit www.newra.org/joinhtm.

FOCCP Garden Volunteers

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) are seeking volunteers to work in the park’s garden.

All tools and instructions will be provided by FOCCP. Volunteers need to bring their own garden gloves and wear closed toe shoes. For details email [email protected]

Pool registration

While the Mirabella Pool is currently open, registration is still being taken online at www.bcyf.perfectmind.com.

For additional information contact the Nazzaro Community Center at 617-635-5166

NEAA Traveling Baseball Team

The NEAA Dodgers traveling baseball team will once again participate in the 2021 Lou Tompkins League coached by Kevin “Sully” O’Sullivan.

A 15-game schedule will be played. All home games will be at Puopolo Field in the North End.

Team players are: William Previte, Matthew Griffin, Ryan McHugh, Alex Puopolo, Gunnar Larson, Joseph Brienze, Alessandro Parisi, Lucas Amadeo, Richard Wells, Michael Murphy, Liam Lally, Nikalas McHugh, Jordany Mak, Patrick Keefe and Anthony Sapienza.

NSC Still Providing Food Bags

ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) is still continuing the food bag deliveries for North End residents.

Clients can also access the North End Pantry at the NSC offices on 1 Michelangelo Street.

Anyone that would like to make an appointment should call the NSC at 617-523-8125.

In addition, the NSC has opened their food pantry at the West End Public Library. The hours of operation 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Free Movies at Columbus Park

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) have scheduled free Sunday summer outdoor movies during July and August.

July 18-Hard Day Night, PG, starts about 8:30 PM.

July 25-Top Gun, PG, starts about 8:20 PM.

August 1-Breakfast at Tiffany’s, starts about 8:15 PM.

August 8-Mamma Mia, PG 13, starts about 8 PM.

August 15-Hidden Figures, PG, starts about 8 PM.

August 22-A League of Their Own, PG, starts about 7:50 PM.

Moviegoers should take their own chairs, blankets, food, beverage and clean up the park following the movie.

FOCCP President Joanne Hayes Rines said, “All residents and their families are welcome to attend the summer event each Sunday and enjoy the park.”

NEAA Minor League Special Awards

Four teams participated in the 2021 North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Minor League Baseball program and Baseball Extravaganza.

Special MVP awards were presented to Grasshoppers Gian Luca DeMarco; Muck Dogs Andrew Perry; Mud Cats Bailey Fadden; Raptors Bo Gibbons and Coach of the year Rick Martignetti.

Baseball Coordinator John Romano thanked the team and league sponsors for making this idea possible, Saint Anthony’s Feast Society, Saint Agrippina Feast Society, Regional Review, Tomasone Club, North End Against Drugs, North End Food Tule, North End Nursing and Rehab Center, Bob, Maria and Michael Dello Russo, Chad and Nicola Wolfson in memory of Francesco Capone and the Boston Red Sox Foundation-Jr RBI program.

Girls’ Special Awards

The NEAA Girls Softball League had a successful series of games at Puopolo Park.

Special awards were presented to players in different categories. Hustle Award Evynn Kelly, Best Teammate Audrey Westphal, Best Leader Emma Jae Reilly, Most Improved Alba Lis Routhier-Gomez and Mary Hall, Best Attitude Victoria DeMarco.