FOCCP Independence Celebration: A Patriotic Community Event

Last year, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) were forced to cancel their popular and well attended Independence Day Celebration due to the pandemic.

However, FOCCP was determined to make it happen this year, coming back with flying colors, by presenting a highly successful community patriotic celebration.

Uncle Sam with other parade marchers at Christopher Columbus Park.

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park volunteers.

Uncle Sam marches through the park with friends.

Victor Brogna entertained all with his trumpet.

The event began with a parade, led by Uncle Sam on stilts and trumpeter Victor Brogna around the park, followed by a festival of flags.

Participants joined FOCCP members singing and dancing with Baby Shark, enjoyed Big Joe’s storytelling and watching a performance by Peter the Magician.

Other activities took place under the Trellis and games on the West Lawn.

Special craft tables were set up to make a window greenhouse and decorating masks and bikes. Also, participants helped create a garden of flags.

FOCCP President Joanne Hayes Rines said, “FOCCP is grateful to our sponsors and members that helped make the community event a great success.”

Sponsors included, North End Boston.com; Boston Harbor City Cruises; CL Waterfront LLC; Joe’s American Bar and Grill and Marriott Long Wharf.