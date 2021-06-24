NEWRA Supports Two Building Improvement Requests

A lot of requests such as a change of occupancy, a North End survey, potential health implications and a political speaker made up the June 10 agenda of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) public meeting.

NEWRA’s Zoning, Licensing Committee reported a request by 209 Endicott Street LLC to change the occupancy of the existing structure from four to five units, a roof deck addition and to update the building’s system to code. NEWRA supported the request by a vote of 8-0.

The committee also reported on a request by 142 Prince Street to renovate 142 Prince Street by adding fourth floor, a roof deck and bringing the building’s system to code.

Reportedly, the structure will remain a three-family dwelling. NEWRA voted 8-0 to support the request.

At Large Boston City Councilor David Halbert presented his platform and visions for the City of Boston.

Arron Street’s non-profit environmental group discussed the results of their Love Your Block survey.

Mass Safe Technology Director CeCe Doucette and local resident Joanne Halpin spoke on the potential health implications relating to the installation of 4G and 5G on buildings located on the Waterfront.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, July 8 at 7 PM.