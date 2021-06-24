NEW Health Offers COVID-19 Vaccination Shot at Pop-Up Site

Special to the Review

NEW Health, a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, is continuing its Community Vaccination Program and hosted a pop-up site at the North End’s Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue on Saturday, June 12.

The pop-up site was open and available for anyone 18 and up passing through the park. NEW Health will administer Johnson & Johnson so that patients do not need to coordinate a second appointment.

Since February, the health center has provided its vaccine program from its North End and Charlestown clinics. Individuals interested in learning more can reach the dedicated phone lines by calling 617-724-8725 for the North End location and 857-238-1141 for the Charlestown location, where they will be prompted to leave a message with their information and a patient service representative will call them back.

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.