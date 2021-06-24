NEAA Extravaganza at Puopolo Park: Special Event Will Kick-Off This Saturday Featuring Softball Contest

An exciting Baseball Extravaganza has been organized by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) at Puopolo Park on Commercial Street.

The special event will kick off on Saturday, June 26 with a girls’ softball game starting at 3:30 PM between the NEAA’s teams

Following the softball contest, the Minor League teams will play two games starting at 5 PM.

Pre-game ceremonies for the All-Star Majors will be at 6:45 PM with the game beginning at 7 PM.

The following day, Sunday, June 27 the Instructional League will hold its last session at 10:30 AM.

“This year, due to weather and the COVID situation, opening Day ceremonies were canceled,” NEAA Baseball Coordinator John Romano noted. “The Baseball Extravaganza will be like our opening day and recognize all the participants in our programs,” he added.

“Pizza and refreshments will be provided at all the games,” Romano said.

Following each event, the NEAA plans to present awards or metals to the 2021 participants.

Baseball Commissioner Ralph Martignetti, Romano and the NEAA hope that the stands will be filled for the event that features the talents of NEAA participants.