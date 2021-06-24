NEWRA ZLC Discusses Addition to Building

A public virtual meeting was conducted on June 22 by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) to hear a presentation by 51 North Margin Street Realty Trust to build a four-story vertical addition to the top of an existing two-story structure at 51 North Margin Street that exceeds the 55-foot limit imposed in the North End.

It is located across from the Pizzeria Regina in the former “The Dog Father” pet grooming business.

A change of occupancy is needed to constitute a six-story for unit dwelling with five stories of residential units over a level of parking/lobby area with four parking spaces.

The committee will report to the NEWRA at next public meeting on July 8 at 7 PM for future review and a possible vote.

FOCCP Independence Day Activities at the Park

“A fun filled Independence Day celebration will be held at Christopher Columbus Park featuring a parade around the park,” Friends of Christopher Columbus Park President Joanne Hayes Rines said.

The event will begin on Saturday, June 26 and will run from 12 to 2 PM.

The family parade will consist of decorated bikes, trikes, moms and dads, friends, and other residents. Strollers are welcomed.

Participants will meet Uncle Sam, Baby Shark, Peter the Magician and Joe the Storyteller, create a garden of flags and experience a hands-on crafts/arts activity.

North End Seniors Club Opens at Center

After 15 months, the North End Senior Club is now open at the Nazzaro Community Center for the elderly to socialize, play bingo and enjoy other activities and events.

The club officially opened on Tuesday, June 15 with Laurie D’Elia and her staff welcoming the seniors and decorating the room to make the opening special.

Seniors were treated to a fabulous lunch donated by Nick Varano and the family of Strega of the North End.

“The family has been a pioneer when it comes to always giving back to the North End community,” Club President Deb DeCristoforo said. “The word no is not part of Nick’s vocabulary, instead it’s how can I help,” she added.

Tresca’s prepared a lunch consisting of garden salad, meatballs and homemade pasta. George Hadaya helped get the luncheon donated. Dr. Anthony Bova provided cookies and Patricia Romano provided her homemade cake for dessert.

Calling the bingo numbers was Erin Miller. John Romano Jr., the Mayor’s North End Liaison, stopped by with summer cooling towels for everyone.

“The day was made so very special thanks to so many people who never forget the North End seniors,” DeCristoforo said.

NSC Pet Pantry Wish List

Items are being collected for cats and small dogs for shoppers at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) on Michelangelo Street.

Items being collected are: Wet and dry dog and cat food, pet treats, toys, cat litter, litter boxes, scrapers, food bowls, grooming items, pup pee pads, shampoo conditioner, flea and tick protective items.

Call the Center at 617-523-8125 to arrange a non-contact drop-off between the hours of 10 AM and 3 PM Monday through Friday.

Batting Practice at Fenway

North End Athletic Association’s Youth Majors Baseball Program, JT Percoco recently had the opportunity to take batting practice at historic Fenway Park as a guest of the Boston Red Sox Foundation and the Jr. RBI program, of which the NEAA is a part of. JT plays in the NEAA Baseball Majors program. His coach is John Pregmon.

Other players participated in the batting practice event.

A Delightful Experience

Members of the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park presented highlights of upcoming programs at the park at a meeting with the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

FOCCP noted that the Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway is seeking photos of the park taken from June 8 through August 20, 2021.

Ten of the photos sent in will be selected and posted on the park’s Instagram and Facebook.

A limit of two photos should be emailed, by August 21, to [email protected] with your name, address and phone number.

Photos should capture the heart and soul of the park.

Walking Wellness Event Held

Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway held a Labyrinth Walking Wellness event on Sunday, June 13.

The activity was held in collaboration with the City of Boston Age Friendly, Boston Public Health Commission, Eliot K-8 Innovation School and The Greenway Conservancy Fitness Program.