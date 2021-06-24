Gabriela Coletta to Leave Councilor Edward’s Staff; Named Planning Manager at New England Aquarium

Special to Review

After nearly four years of service to District One, Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards announced Chief of Staff Gabriela Coletta will move on to her next role as External Relations Manager for the New England Aquarium’s downtown waterfront planning initiative. Coletta will be leading the revitalization of the Aquarium’s harborwalk and a campaign to ensure the downtown waterfront remains inclusive, accessible, and climate resilient for all Bostonians.

“In April 2017, almost a year to the day that I lost the senate seat, I got a call from a young woman who said, ‘if you go for it, I will be with you.’ I had no money and no way to pay her,” said Councilor Edwards. “November of that same year, we walked into Kellys holding hands with tears in our eyes, when she yelled ‘Ladies and gentlemen, your new city councilor!’ Gabriela is an incredible person, fiercely intelligent, and to work with her and see her grow was a privilege. I am so proud of her. She will continue to do bigger and better things. Go get ‘em Gabriela.”

Gabriela Coletta

“It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience to serve the residents of Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End,” said Coletta. “I’ve gotten a chance to meet so many people and fight alongside them during pivotal moments in our district. I’ve continued to put the community first and place the voices of residents at the center of each conversation. I’m ready to continue my commitment of working alongside residents shoulder-to-shoulder, to help better define what our neighborhoods look like, and more importantly who they are intentionally built for, for generations to come”.

“I want to thank Councilor Edwards for her mentorship and support over the last two terms. I’m excited to hit the ground running at an anchor institution like the New England Aquarium and look forward to the important tasks ahead.”

“We are excited to welcome Gabriela to our team and look forward to her many contributions as we work to reimagine our downtown waterfront,” said New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill. “We are grateful for her years of service to Councilor Edwards and the residents of Boston,” she continued.

Coletta first joined Councilor Edwards in 2017 as her campaign manager for the Boston City Council seat. She’s a lifelong resident of East Boston and currently lives there with her partner, Sebastian Zapata.