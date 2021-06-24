BPS Students Can Now Access BPL Services

Special to the Review

Boston Public Schools (BPS) and Boston Public Library (BPL) announced a new Student ID Project initiative, which allows students to use their current BPS ID cards to obtain a pre-registered BPL library card, granting them access to all of the services offered by BPL at its 26 locations. BPL is also working with Boston Compact and METCO to offer participation in this program to all other schools serving Boston students, including public charter, parochial and METCO.

The new initiative makes it easy for students to fully access the books, technology, and services available from BPL.

“Increasing accessibility to critical resources for our students has been paramount throughout the pandemic and will remain a priority for BPS,” said BPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius. “I am thrilled to partner with the Boston Public Library to provide our students with a simpler conduit to acquiring valuable information from their local libraries. Each of our children deserve all access to the knowledge contained within our libraries, using identification they already possess. This collaboration grants even more equitable access to library spaces for our students who may not have a library in their own school building. Thank you to Mayor Janey, the City of Boston and BPL President David Leonard for their partnership to make this project possible for our youth.”

“Having your first library card can be a special moment no matter how old you are – it is a gateway to reading, tapping your imagination, and taking advantage of all the library has to offer,” said BPL President David Leonard. “This initiative will ensure every Boston school child has an easy path to their own library card and all that lies beyond.”

During the pandemic, more than 600,000 patrons registered for new BPL e-cards, demonstrating that ease of access is a major factor in creating new library users. With BPL’s physical locations now reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic, BPL and BPS are committed to working together to extend this ease of access to all BPS students, ensuring that, by the time school ends, all BPS students will be able to fully utilize the library through their BPL card.

With all branches and locations nearly fully open, students will be able to take advantage of youth summer programming at the branches and the Central Library in Copley Square; join in “Digging Deeper, Growing Stronger,” BPLs Youth Summer Reading program; and access programming and services at the Children’s Library and Teen Central.

Online, students can now access the library’s catalogue of electronic resources, including books, magazines, graphic novels, movies, and much more. In addition, there are myriad programs available to students online, including the Homework Assistance Program, teen gaming programs on Twitch, writing classes, book groups for teens, and STEM programming. Outside the BPL’s walls, students can also access free museum passes to take advantage of Boston’s rich cultural offerings as well.

For more information on the Boston Public Library, including locations hours of operation and events, visit https://www.bpl.org/.

About the Boston Public Library

Established in 1848, the Boston Public Library is a pioneer of public library service in America. It was the first large, free municipal library in the United States; the first public library to lend books; the first to have a branch library; and the first to have a children’s room.

The Boston Public Library of today is a robust system that includes the Central Library in Copley Square, 25 neighborhood branches, the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center, the Kirstein Business Library and Innovation Center, and an archival center, offering public access to world-class special collections of rare books, manuscripts, photographs, and prints, along with rich digital content and online services.

The Boston Public Library serves nearly 4 million visitors per year and millions more online. All of its programs and exhibitions are free to all and open to the public.

The Boston Public Library is a department of the City of Boston, under the leadership of Mayor Kim Janey. To learn more, visit bpl.org.

About the Boston Public Schools

The Boston Public Schools (BPS), the birthplace of public education in the United States, serves more than 52,000 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students in 123 schools. BPS is committed to transforming the lives of all children through exemplary teaching in a world-class system of innovative, welcoming schools. We partner with the community, families, and students to develop in every learner the knowledge, skill, and character to excel in college, career, and life.