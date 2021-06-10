Friends Hold 49th Reunion

Friends of the North End will celebrate its 49th reunion at the Sons of Italy Hall in Winchester on Saturday, October 9 from 12 to 4 PM.

Many North End boyhood friends will gather to dine and reminisce about growing up in the close knitted neighborhood.

Those not on the Friends mailing list that would like to participate in the reunion should email Sam Viscione at [email protected] or call Arthur “Sonny” Lauretano at 617-293-6173.

Neighborhood Firework Displays Dangerous

The City of Boston Fireworks Task Force is calling on residents to avoid dangerous neighborhood firework displays, especially during the Fourth of July timeframe when they usually occur.

Conducting neighborhood firework displays are not only illegal, but could start fires and cause serious injuries to the organizer or bystanders.

Quintet at Heritage Park

American Heritage Park on The Greenway recently presented a Boston Pops Esplanade Brace Quintet performance featuring selections from classical to jazz, traditional Pop’s repertoire to top 40 hits.

Regina Pizzeria Donates Pizzas

North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) has acknowledged Richie Zapata, Manager of the Pizzeria Regina as its Partner of the Month.

The Regina has been sponsoring monthly pizza for seniors since 2018, especially during the pandemic.

Fresh, hot cheese pizza has been provided to residents of the North End and West End housing developments.

NEAA Majors All Star Game/June 26

One of the most exciting and enjoyable baseball games in the neighborhood is the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) annual All-Star Game for Little Leaguers (Majors).

The game offers players an opportunity to participate on the big stage of local baseball at this level.

It also recognizes them for their top notch playing during the regular season.

Many parents, friends and other spectators are expected to attend the game scheduled for Sunday, June 26 about 7 PM.

The NEAA is attempting to conduct several other events relating to its 2021 baseball program during the day.

FOCCP Plans Independence Day for Children

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will conduct an early celebration, that is free and open to the public, on America’s Independence Day for Children on Saturday, June 26 from 12-2:30 PM.

Residents can join Uncle Sam and Baby Shark for a fun filled event at the park.

The Committee is also planning and experience full of activities for families as well.

All participants can march around the park, creating a Festival of Flags.

Peter the Magician and Big Joe the storyteller will entertain the attendees.

Garden Gates Will Be Unlocked in July

The garden gates at Christopher Columbus Park will be unlocked since an irrigation system was replaced in the center bed and FOCCP volunteers are planting new roses and annual flowers at the site.

Right now, for the protection of the plans, FOCCP is eliminating visitor hours inside the fence to times when volunteers are at the garden.

The plants need some time in order to grow large and be strong enough to survive in the park.

Gates will be unlocked during the day starting in July.

Currently, Sunday’s 9:30 AM to 11 AM and Wednesdays 8 AM to 9 AM the garden is open for volunteers to work in the garden.

FOCCP has added a new rosebush to the center of the Rose Kennedy Garden. In addition, other flowers are being planted so that the park will have a cutting garden that will last through the summer.

NSC Continues to Provide Food and Meals

During the ongoing pandemic, the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) celebrated the month of May with meals and food deliveries and fun giveaways for seniors.

The Center is planning to do the same during the month of June.

In addition, NSC is collecting items for shoppers at the food pantry who have furry friends in their homes. The site is seeking items for cats and small dogs. For a list of items requested call 617-523-8125.

A bounty of fresh sandwiches and produce was donated by Lovin’ Spoonfuls to the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) to support NSC’s food distribution and meals program