VFW North End Post 144 News and Notes

Celebrating 100th year

Post 144 is celebrating its centennial year as part of the U.S. Veterans of Foreign Wars. In 1921, North End WWI Veterans formed Post 144. Ever since then, the Post has continued to honor and remember North End Veterans from WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the more recent conflicts.

The Post 144 members conduct a remembrance ceremony in the “Paul Revere Mall” to honor North End Veterans, and all Veterans, on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

As part of the North End and Boston community, Post 144 gives support to “Local Veterans Services,” and provides charitable contributions to “North End Community Organizations.”

The current Post Commander is Mr. Leo Egan.

Memorial Day Observance

The VFW North End Post 144 will hold an observance of Memorial Day, on Monday, May 31 starting at 11:00 a.m. at Paul Revere Mall, Hanover Street, North End.

The order of events are as follows:

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) North End Post 144 will conduct its annual memorial services to honor and remember the fallen heroes of the North End who served in World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and more recent wars.

Ceremony:

Prayers, wreath laying, and remembrances will take place near the Paul Revere Statue, and at the “Afghanistan/Iraq/ISIS Memorial Garden” behind the Old North Church.

Following the ceremonies, the Veterans will attend mass at

Saint Leonard Church on Hanover Street at noon.

“All are welcome to attend.”

Current “Boston Covid Guidelines” Will Be Followed.