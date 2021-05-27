NEWNC Opposes Joe’s American Bar and Grill Request for Change

North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) voted at its May monthly meeting to oppose (6-0) a request by BBRG Waterfront TR LLC to change its non-live entertainment license to add three surface mounted speakers to its outdoor patio.

President Brett Romano explained that not enough candidates filed nomination papers to conduct a competitive 2021 public election, thus no election will be held.

He did mention that only three residents filed the necessary paperwork to be placed on the ballot and will return to the Council for two-year terms, Tania Green, Carmine Guarino and Ashley Leo.

The new Greenway Conservancy Executive Director Chris Cook was introduced and an update of The Greenway and upcoming events and activities was presented.

The next NEWNC meeting will be held virtually on Monday, June 10.