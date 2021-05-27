Joe’s Waterfront Provides Sandbox Toys for Columbus Park

A crew from Joe’s Waterfront (formerly Joe’s American Bar and Grill), as they did last year, turned out at Christopher Columbus Park bearing three large containers of colorful toys for the children at play in the sandbox.

Excitement ruled as the children, converged on the sandbox toys to select a favorite toy and the digging, sifting and building began, according to Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

Pictured (left to right) at Christopher Columbus Park are Meredith Piscitelli, Samantha Reynolds, Patricia Sabbey, Ann Babbitt, Jayla Amado, and Matt Houser.

Jayla Amado, Matt Houser, Samantha Reynolds with some of the sandbox toys to be delivered to Christopher Columbus Park.

Representing Joe’s were Samantha Reynolds General Manager and Hosts Jayla Amado and Matt Houser.

FOCCP President Joanne Haynes Rines said, “Joe’s Waterfront has been a good neighbor for many years.”

In addition to a generous yearly sponsorship to the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, the business is there each year with sand toys, FOCCP noted.

Joe’s also provides popcorn for the Summer Night Movie Series on the part and served a warm welcome helping of clam chowder at the annual November Trellis Lighting event.

FOCCP thanked Joe’s for helping to make the neighborhood park a fun and inviting place.