Joe’s Bar and Grill Withdraws Proposal

Joe’s American Bar and Grill located on Atlantic Avenue has withdrawn its proposal to add three indoor/outdoor surface mounted speakers to its outdoor patio seating area.

The request was scheduled on the North End Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) May 13 monthly meeting but was taken off the agenda when the plans were scraped.

Two guest speakers were on the agenda, New Greenway Conservancy, Executive Director Chris Cook was officially welcomed by NEWRA and Rachel Lake Marketing Manager advise the Council on upcoming summer programming.

Architect from Arrow Street’s non-profit Environmental Design Group, presented community feedback and ideas to engage visitors and residents to discuss the North End.

As part of NEWRA’s Mayoral Candidates Series, current At-Large Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George who threw her hat into the race, addressed NEWRA on her platform and vision by the City.

George is no stranger to the North End attending numerous community meetings offering her support to tackle neighborhood concerns.

The next virtual NEWRA meeting is scheduled for tonight Thursday, June 10 at 7 PM.