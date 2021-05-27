NEAA Soccer Program Starts in September

A soccer program for youth four to 12 years of age is being planned for this coming fall by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) at the newly renovated North End parks on Commercial Street.

Registration is underway. Contact John Romano at [email protected] However, in order to form teams, attract coaches and order equipment and uniforms, the NEAA is asking the participants to sign up as quickly as possible.

Participants will be given shirts, socks and a soccer ball.

Nazzaro Center In-Person Programs Activated

The North End Nazzaro Community Center, North Bennett Street is open for in-person programming for boys and girls ages six to 18.

“Programs consist of various recreational, fitness, sports, games and crafts activities,” Center Director Stephen Siciliano said.

He noted, “Keep in mind that these programs are considered “one offs” or “workshops” that required children to be dropped off and picked up at the start and end of the activity.”

He also advised, “Children will not be permitted to stay in the Center other that than to participate in the schedule activities.”

Registration is currently open for all programming by logging onto the following website: Boston.gov/BCFY-Registration.

COVID restrictions and wearing facemasks coverings will be enforced.

NEWRA/ZLC Reviews Two Proposals

A virtual public meeting was held this past Tuesday, May 25 by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Zoning and Licensing Committee to discuss proposals relating to changes to North End properties.

North Realty LLC plans to apply for a change of occupancy to the existing property at 209 Endicott Street.

Plans call for changing the structure from 4 to 5 units, addition of a roof deck and to update the building’s system to code.

A second request by 142 Prince Realty LLC for relief to renovate the existing building at 142 Prince Street by adding a fourth-floor addition, roof deck and to bring the building’s system to code.

The structure will remain a three-family dwelling.

Reportedly, the building is currently in a state of disrepair.

Both requests will eventually be referred to the NEWRA June monthly meeting.

Cutillo Park Renovation Still in Planning Stages

Several meetings have been held with Friends of Cutillo Park to discuss ideas for the renovations of the park located between Stillman and Morton Streets.

The park, for years has been a hotspot and on police radar as a place for drug use and sales, especially during nighttime hours.

Residents have expressed some ideas of what park renovations could be.

While the Parks Department is attempting to accommodate the wishes of residents, they have several plans on the drawing board for community support or alterations.

In addition, if the Cross Street Hotel is approved, the developers have offered to contribute funds for the park renovations, that could make positive changes to the park improvements.

Once final plans have been accepted by the community, the Parks Department will begin to provide a construction schedule for the park.

“While the park will eventually be renovated, no timetable for construction is currently available,” City Hall’s North End Liaison John Romano, Jr. said.

A design public meeting was held on May 27. This was the third public meeting related to the renovation of the park.

Postal Employees Will Celebrate Memorial Day

Post Offices across the commonwealth will be closed on Monday, May 31, as our employees pause to celebrate Memorial Day. Street delivery on Monday will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.