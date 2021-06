Boston’s first event of significance, the 111th anniversary of the Fisherman’s Feast, hosted by the Madonna Del Soccorso DiSciacca Society will be held in August.

The summer celebration will be held from Thursday, August 12 through Thursday, August 15 with the traditional Flight of the Angel.

Other attractions will feature food vendors, beer gardens, games, live music, demonstrations and many other events and activities.

An enjoyable, flawless and safe four days of celebration is planned.