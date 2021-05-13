NEWNC Members Address Joe’s Bar and Grill Changes

Only one agenda item was on the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) May 10 virtual monthly meeting.

Joe’s American Bar and Grill proposed changes to its non-live entertainment license from cassette/CD player, four wide-screen televisions and one radio to add three Russ sound AW 70v6-two way indoor/outdoor surface mounted speakers to the outdoor patio seating area and change the manager on record.

Voting results will be announced in the next issue of the Review.

Three incumbent candidates, Tania Green, Carmine Guarino and Ashley Leo were the only candidates that filed nomination papers for the 2021 NEWNC elections which were canceled due to the lack of candidates for the open six seats. All three will served another two-year-terms on the Council.

“The other three seats will not be filled,” according to President Brett Roman.