NEAA Soccer Program Registration Underway

“Working behind the scenes, the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has coordinated a new soccer program this fall,” according to Coordinator John Romano.

A group of dedicated volunteers have been working with Romano for the past five months to put this program together.

“It is still a work in progress but it continues to evolve,” Romano noted.

“The NEAA is extremely excited to be going to more traditional programming with age groups, field sizes and team grouping,” he said. “Now that we have a field that can accommodate these requirements, the NEAA has decided to put together a soccer program at Puopolo Park and Langone Field.

The program will run for eight weeks starting on September 11 and run through November 13 with no games on Columbus Day weekend.

Age groups (Boys + Girls) ages 4 and 5, 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12 will make up the teams. Age cut off September 1, 2021.

“The older age groups may be rearranged depending on the number of players that sign up,” Romano advised.

Games will be played on Saturday mornings starting at 9 AM, for the two youngest groups.

The 9-10 groups will follow at 10:15 AM and 11:30 AM games.

Group practices for 6-8-year-olds will be held on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 PM and on Thursdays for 9-12-year-olds.

“The 4+5-year-olds will play only on Saturday mornings for an hour,” Romano said.

Up to eight games can be played at one time for the younger groups and two games for the older players on sizable appropriate fields with new goals that fit the field.

Registration is currently underway, however, the NEAA is in the process of creating a new soccer website with all things NEAA soccer related.

In the meantime, those interested in registering can do so by emailing [email protected] Registration ends June 20.

Registration fee is $55 per player and will include games, practices, a shirt, socks and a soccer ball for each participant. Early registration will help determine team numbers, how many coaches and how many uniforms to order.