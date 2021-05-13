Lack of Candidates Cancel NEWNC Public Election

Time has repeated itself, like last year. There will be no North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) community public election in 2021, due to lack of candidates to conduct a competitive election.

Only three candidates, all incumbents, filed nomination papers for the six seats available on the non-profit neighborhood Council, which was formed many years ago to be the neighborhood voice to City Hall.

Returning to the Council for two-year terms are, Tania Green, Carmine Guarino and Ashley Leo.

“There are 12 seats on the Council. Each year six seats become available for election,” according to President Brett Roman. “The vacant seats will not be filled.”

The Council meets once a month for 11 months, at 7 PM. Currently a virtual meeting is conducted.

NEWNC’s task is to deal with issues, concerns and developments relating to North End/Waterfront areas.