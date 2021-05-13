North End Agencies Receive Grants

Two North End organizations have received Boston Cultural Council Grants that will support local arts and cultural programs.

North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and Paul Revere Memorial Association were awarded funds that will support general expenses of the organizations with the goal of enhancing the quality of life in the neighborhood through the arts.

City Winery Opens on The Greenway

City Winery located at Dewey Square has opened on the Greenway according to The Greenway Conservancy.

Hours of operation for the Winery are Wednesday and Thursday 4-9 PM, Friday 4-10 PM, Saturday 1-9 PM and Sunday 11 AM to 7 PM.

The Trillium Garden located at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue will open Thursday, May 20.

Regular hours are Thursday 12-8 PM, Friday and Saturday 2-10 PM and Sunday 12-6 PM.

Food and refreshments will be served at both sites.

Mayor’s Youth Council for Teens

Applications to apply for the 2021-2022 Mayor’s Youth Council are currently available until Sunday, July 18.

The Department of Youth Engagement and Employment and Mayor Kim Janey are seeking Boston teens to get involved in the Council’s goals.

“Creating opportunities for Boston’s youth is an important part of our efforts in engaging young people in the work of city government,” the mayor said.

To learn more or to file an application visit www.youth.Boston.gov.

North End Hotel Proposal Draws Opposition

Opposition is mounting for a proposal to develop a 134-room hotel at 42 Cross Street in the North End between Salem and Endicott Streets and adjacent to The Greenway North End Park.

Cross Street Ventures LLC has requested to build a fifty-five- foot hotel at the gateway to the community that has raised numerous concerns from abutting residents and several neighborhood organizations.

Plans call for two ground-floor restaurants and a rooftop dining and lounge area. Valet parking is also planned as well as a full liquor license.

If approved, the hotel will be developed on land that consists of a parking lot and space where two defunct business properties still stand.

Concerns raised included air equality before and after construction, obstruction of light and air and view, noise pollution, traffic flow, parking demands, valet parking, deliveries and trash storage and removal.

Residents are calling for the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to take a good look at all the impacts the development will have on the community.