Giorgio Family Provides Meals for 40 Residents

Forty residents at the Michelangelo Apartments received individually packed lunch meals donated by Al and Maryann Giorgio of LaFamiglia Giorgio’s on Salem Street.

The meal consisted of chicken, broccoli and ziti, a Caesar salad and a cannoli for dessert.

Some of the meals delivered by Al and Maryann Giorgio of LaFamiglia Giorgio’s on Salem Street.

“It’s our pleasure to donate the meals again,” Al said. “We know many seniors from the neighborhood and want the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NEWENSC) to have the funds back to reinvest in their programs.”

The Center still cannot serve lunches in the community room due to

COVID-19, so this was welcomed and appreciated by the Center.

The Center has been delivering three meals a month in rotation to the North End and West End low-income housing buildings.

Their goal is to continue this valuable service for at least the next year until COVID regulations are lifted.