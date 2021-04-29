NEWNC Supports Monica’s New Closing Hour Changes

A vote to support (11-0) was taken by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) for a request by Monica’s Trattoria to change its current closing hours of 11 p.m. seven days a week, to Monday-Thursday 12 a.m. and Friday-Sunday 1 a.m. according to President Brett Roman.

Greenway Conservancy Marketing and Community Affairs Manager, Rachel Lake, updated NEWNC on the upcoming 2021 programs and public art season installation planned at The Greenway.

She noted that the Carousel, food trucks, art markets, art installation and much more will take place this season.

The North End/Waterfront Open Space Committee Survey Managing Director of the Trustees’ Boston Waterfront Initiative Nick Black discussed a recently launched survey of residents, workers and business owners to seek and learn more about community open space preference towards developing space throughout the waterfront and North End.

One open space mentioned was Sargent’s Wharf.

NEWNC’s next monthly meeting will be held on Monday, May 10 at 7 PM.