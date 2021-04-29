Money in City Budget Earmarked for Local Projects

Earlier this month acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Mayor Kim Janey proposed her administration’s recommended $3.75 billion Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) operating budget and $3.2 billion Fiscal Year 2022-2026 (FY22-FY26) Capital Plan. Janey said the budget focuses on providing the resources for the city’s continued robust public health response to COVID-19, making strategic investments in Boston’s neighborhoods and residents, and setting the stage for Boston’s equitable reopening, recovery and long-term renewal.

In the budget is money earmarked for the BCYF Nazzaro Center as well as studying sea level rise.

Janey earmarked a $2 million increase for the Nazzaro bringing the project total to $5 million.

In April 2019, the city picked the North End’s Mirabella Pool site on Commercial Street as the final recommended site for a new North End community center.

The city has been studying the feasibility of moving the community center by 20023.

BCYF highlighted the benefits of locating a new community center near the open space and garnering the recreational synergies of the adjacent Mirabella Pool and the open space at Puopolo Field and facilities at Langone Park. Close proximity to the new Eliot School building and the State-owned skating rink were also highlighted.

There was also $5 million for a Climate Ready Boston Harbor study to support the development of a study that will examine the feasibility of measures along and within the Boston Harbor to reduce vulnerability of coastal flooding due to sea level rise caused by climate change.

“During the past year, Boston has come together like never before, and we must take that spirit of inclusiveness and compassion and translate it into real investments for the City of Boston and our residents. COVID-19 has brought on unprecedented economic and social change for our city, and this budget proposal meets the moment and makes targeted investments to ensure that as we emerge from this public health crisis we are not going back to normal, but going forward better than before,” said Mayor Janey. “I am proud of this budget and the enormous work that goes into running our City government and providing the services Bostonians need and rely on. No one can be left behind as Boston recovers from COVID-19, and looks forward to the future.”