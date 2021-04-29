Jesse Brackenbury Bids Farewell to Greenway Conservancy

Jesse Brackenbury, outgoing executive director, bid farewell to the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy Monday after serving with the nonprofit for more than a decade.

Brackenbury joined the Conservancy as its Chief Operating Officer in 2009 and had led the organization since 2013. His most notable achievements with the organization, which became a “leader in park management and placemaking” under his leadership, according to its website, include “negotiating an $18-million landmark multi-party agreement that increased and diversified foundational funding for the Rose Kennedy Greenway and led to the establishment of the Greenway Business Improvement District (BID).” Moreover, Brackenbury marked his tenure with the nonprofit with the openings of the Greenway Carousel at The Tiffany & Co. Foundation Grove, the nationally recognized Greenway Mobile Eats Program, and the city’s first park beer garden.

“The Greenway has been so important for my family,” Brackenbury wrote in an official statement. “I’ve worked at the Conservancy longer than any other job I’ve ever had. When I joined in 2009, I had a 1-year-old son; a year later, when my twins were born, I was the first person to take parental leave from the young nonprofit organization. I’ve been at the Conservancy for 11½ years; the park is 12; and my kids are 12, 10, and 10 – so we’ve all grown up together.”

Moreover, Brackenbury added: “Thank you to all of you who’ve made it a really special experience. I feel very lucky to have met and worked with some incredibly talented people. I will miss all of the staff and Board and volunteers and community members who have given so much to make this a sustainable, vibrant, innovative park.”

Of the indelible impression Brackenbury made on the Conservancy over the years, Doug Husid, chair of its Board, said: “No goal was more central to the vision of the Big Dig than reuniting the core of the downtown to the neighborhoods, the neighborhoods to each other, and all to the waterfront. The creation of The Greenway was at the heart of that vision. Over the past eight years, through Jesse’s extraordinary leadership, the successful fulfillment of that vision has been enhanced as The Greenway continues to evolve into a multidimensional urban oasis. Jesse will leave an indelible mark on the City of Boston, and we are extremely grateful for his adroit stewardship of this regional treasure and national model of excellence in urban park management.”

Brackenbury has left the Conservancy to become President and CEO of The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation in New York, while his replacement will be Chris Cook, the city’s former environment, energy, and open space chief, who, according to The Boston Globe, is set to assume the position in May.