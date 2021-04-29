City to Begin Ticketing

Now that the ticketing amnesty program in the North End has expired, the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) will begin ticketing and towing, for street sweeping, vehicles without appropriate resident stickers will be ticketed or towed.

Vehicles with expired inspection stickers will not be ticketed until May 31.

The amnesty program for healthcare workers has also expired, and tickets will be issued.

NEMPAC Perform-a-Thon Sets Record

North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) latest virtual Perform-a-thon has set a new record for the event, raising over $18,000.

“The funds will be used for the NEMPAC scholarship program,” according to Sheri Snow, Executive Director. “The funds allow the Center to make music education possible for students.”

Students, faculty, supportive families, local businesses and NEMPAC responses made this successful fundraiser possible, according to NEMPAC.

This was the seventh annual NEMPAC Perform-a-thon that featured 85 students and faculty showcasing their talent through live and pre-recorded clips of music, during 4 ½ hours of back-to-back music performances. Music ranged from classical to rock to musical theater to folk music.

Interactive dance and theater game fun was also part of the events.

BHC Director FOCCP Guest Speaker

Managing Director of Boston Harbor Cruises (BHC), Matthew Murphy, was the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) guest speaker for the April meeting. He joined BHC in 2014.

Murphy advised FOCCP that BHC will undergo a nation-wide rebranding and become Boston Harbor Cruises part of City Experiences by Hornblower.

He noted the services being offered by BHC this season will be whale watching, Godzilla rides, Harbor Island ferries and more.

England Podcast highlights Columbus Park.

British horticulturist Phil Aireys toured Columbus Park with FOCCP members.

FOCCP President Joanne Hayes Rines and Horticulture Co-Chair Robyn Reed were interviewed for Aireys weekly broadcast about all things gardening from Yorkshire England. Discussions ranged from gardening, nature and the environment.

Aireys recognize the park as “A real hub of the community”.

Pilot Launched to Support Local Businesses

A pilot program to support the growth of small businesses in neighborhood commercial districts has been announced by Mayor Kim Janey.

The city has launched B Local, a points-based program that offers rewards for shopping locally. The goal is to help the recovery of local businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they need our help to recover from economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Janey said.

Guidelines for businesses and shoppers are available at boston.gov/reopening.

Joe’s Bar and Grill Seeks Change

A request, by Joe’s American Bar and Grill, 100 Atlantic Avenue, to amend its new-live entertainment license in order to add three indoor/outdoor surface mounted speakers to its outdoor patio seating area was heard at the April 27 North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) virtual Zoning and Licensing Committee meeting.

No decision made by the committee was available as of this writing.