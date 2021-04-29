Abstract Sculpture Reconfiguration

A crane pulled apart and reconfigured the two-halves of the Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid, dodecahedron, made of stainless steel and aluminum to create a new sculpture shape.

A new reconfiguration of the two-halves of the Abstract Sculpture on The Greenway.

Located on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway on the American Heritage Park, the sculpture is symbolic of all who pulled away or were forced to pull away from their country of origin and came to Massachusetts, establishing new and different ways.

The Charles and Doreen Bilezikian Fund supports the annual reconfiguration.