RUFF Participated in Survey

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) recently participated in a Affectiva survey to collect data for the company’s “In Cabin Sensing” platform for animal occupant detention.

Affectiva donated $25 for every dog owner that took part in the survey. The donations will be used to support RUFF and the two local dog parks.

Owners were handlers of the canines that sat in the front and back seats for about 15 minutes per dog.

The study was accomplished with total social distancing.

NEAA Little League Opening Day April 26

The 2021 North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Majors (Little League) baseball season will swing into action on Monday, April 26 at Puopolo Park.

This year, only three teams, Regional Review, San Antonio Club and the St. Agrippina Club will compete. In previous years there were at least four teams.

It appears that the COVID-19 pandemic played a key role in the reduction to three teams. Parents were apparently cautious about entering their children in the program.

Opening day will also offer two games by the Minor League and a game by the girls’ softball teams.

NSC Partner of the Month

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) Partner of the Month is Swan Society Inc. In Boston.

Swan is offering a grant for individual assistance for eligible women over the age of 65 living within 25 miles of Boston.

NSC has collected items in lieu of their annual Pasquetta, Easter party.

Ideas are being collected by the NSC to offer virtual classes for seniors, reply to 617-523-8125.

Stillman Street Residents Opposed Hotel

A virtual public meeting relating to the possible development of a 143-room key hotel at 42 Cross Street was held on Wednesday night to obtain opinions of residents.

Many concerns were raised opposing the project, especially by Stillman Street residents that included parking and traffic flow.

The hotel will abut Cutillo Park on Stillman Street and if approved will take approximately 24 months to complete once construction begins, barring any undetermined issue or suits.