Greenway Conservancy Board Announces New Members

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway, is pleased to announce the election of two new members of its volunteer Board of Directors: Matthew J. “Matt” Conti, retired Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Investments and owner of Matt Conti Photography; and Yvonne Garcia, Chief of Staff to State Street CEO and Chairwoman of The Greater Boston Chamber’s Women’s Network.

“We are delighted to welcome Matt and Yvonne to join our volunteer Board,” said Doug Husid, Chair of the Greenway Conservancy Board and Director at Goulston & Storrs. “As we prepare to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, their long-standing advocacy and deep community roots in Boston will help the Conservancy in making The Greenway a place for all to gather, play, unwind, and explore.”

At public Board meetings this winter, the Greenway Conservancy Board of Directors welcomed:

Matthew J. “Matt” Conti

Matt Conti worked as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments before retiring in 2018 after 23 years. At Fidelity, Matt managed several mutual funds, ETFs and institutional portfolios, focusing on high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and asset allocation strategies with total assets of over $12 billion. His shareholders benefited from a long, consistent record of outperformance and he was part of the Fidelity team that won the prestigious Morningstar 2016 U.S. Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year award. Prior to joining Fidelity, he was an engineer at General Dynamics. He earned B.S. (Carnegie Mellon University) and M.S. (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) degrees in mechanical engineering and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

Matt is a photographer whose images have been widely published in newspapers, books, and magazines, including National Geographic, USA Today, and the Boston Globe. He releases his current work at MattConti.com and works with a variety of photography organizations, including serving on the executive committee of the local non-profit, Boston Camera Club. He was the founder and editor of the local news websites NorthEndWaterfront.com (ceased publication January 2021) and NorthEndBoston.com. Matt was nominated by the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy for a first-term concluding on 12/31/24.

Yvonne Garcia

Yvonne Garcia serves as Chief of Staff to State Street Chairman and CEO, Ron O’Hanley, and as Global Head of Internal Communications. As an active leader of local and national communities, Yvonne served as the Chairwoman for the largest Latino Professional Organization in the country, ALPFA, and currently serves as the Chairwoman for ALPFA’s National’s Corporate Advisory Board.

Yvonne is also the co-founding Chair of Milagros para Niños, a board at Children’s Hospital in Boston, which has raised more than $14 million in funds for Hispanic children who can’t afford medical care. In addition, Yvonne was appointed by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to serve on the state’s Latino Advisory Commission Board and was also appointed as the Chairwoman for the Greater Boston

Chamber’s Women’s Network. Yvonne has been featured in Fortune magazine in partnership with ALPFA as one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Latinas in the United States four years in a row and just last year was named Boston Business Journal’s Power 50. This year, Yvonne was recognized by the Boston Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business and by Yahoo Finance on their top 10 HERoes list nationally showcasing leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace. Yvonne was nominated by Governor Baker for a first-term concluding on 12/31/24.

“Matt and Yvonne’s insights and experiences will help to guide the Conservancy and incoming Executive Director Chris Cook as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director of the Greenway Conservancy. “We look forward to working with them to assure The Greenway remains a beautiful, welcoming respite for all.”

For a complete list of the Greenway Conservancy’s Board of Directors, visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org/board.

The Greenway is the contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The Greenway welcomes millions of visitors annually to gather, play, unwind, and explore. The Greenway Conservancy is the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway. The majority of the public park’s annual budget is generously provided by private sources.