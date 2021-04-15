Community News

NEWRA May Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, May 8 at 7 PM.

NEWNC May Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly virtual meeting will be held on Monday, May 10 at 7 PM.

City Summer Jobs

Applications are now available for SuccessLink Summer Youth Jobs in the City of Boston.

The City’s website www.youthboston.gov is open through May 9 for teens ages 15-18.

Emergency Sick Time

Legislation that allows all state workers to access five days of emergency paid sick time for Covid 19 related sicknesses, quarantine, caregiving and vaccination is now in the books.

Mayor Appointments

Dawn Irish, Commissioner of the Inspectional Services Department has been appointed Chief Operations Officer by Mayor Kim Janey. She has also appointed Justin Sterritt Chief Financial Officer.

Reconfiguration of Abstract Sculpture

American heritage Park on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway will hold its annual reconfiguration of the abstract sculpture on Sunday, April 18 at 7:30 AM. Rain date April 25.

The annual event is supported by the Park’s Charles and Doreen Bilezikian endowed fund.

Route 1 Right Lane Closure

MassDOT has advised the temporary right lane closure on Route 1 Southbound through Friday, May 7. Closure is needed to facilitate work on the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves rehabilitation project.

Irrigation System Replaced

At the beginning of May, the Boston Parks Department is having the irrigation system replaced for the central bed of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Garden. FOCCP will be able to plant 10 new rosebushes on the central bed.

The new irrigation system should secure the rosebushes survival.

FOCCP Earns Golden Trowel

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) was the winner of the 2020 Mayor Walsh’s Garden Contest earning the Golden Trowel Award and the Michael A. Nazzaro Jr. Committee Leadership Award.

April is FOCCP Membership Month

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) are conducting their April Membership Drive as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Current members can renew their membership and email the name of a new joining member to [email protected] New business members are accepted as well.

Membership materials have been mailed out. Respond to www.foccp.org/membership.

Free Online Events

The Boston Public Library (BPL) is offering free online events. For details call 617-536-5400.

FOCCP Begins Garden Project

Last year, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) had to abandon their group gardening times. Everyone came to work on the garden when they could.

This year, FOCCP is comfortable and familiar with social distancing, so the group is going back to the twice-weekly garden times on Monday mornings 8 to 9:30 AM and Sunday mornings 9:30 AM to 11 AM starting April 18.

If interested call Robyn Reed, Horticulture Co-Chair at [email protected] All tools and guidance will be provided. Wear closed toed shoes.

Food Stock Expanded

Funds raised during NEW Health’s holiday greeting card fundraiser has filled the stock shall for the Stable Ready Food Patients program.

RMV Expands Hours

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has expanded designated Wednesday appointment hours for seniors 65 or older during April.

COVID-19 Testing

NEW Health, 332 Hanover Street is testing for Covid 19 on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enter on North Bennet Street side. Must make an appointment by calling 617-643-8000.

Old North Opening

The Old North Church and Historic Site is reopening to visitors on April 16, 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be moving to a fuller schedule in the summer.

Free ID Upgrade

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) conclusion of the opportunity to qualify for Free Real ID Upgrade is April 30. Visit www.Mass.Gov/RMV for more details.

RUFF Winter Series

RUFF’s winter walk series continues on April 17. Meet at Starbucks, 2 Atlantic Avenue at 10 a.m.

RSVPs are required as spots are limited for proper social distancing requirements. Masks must be worn and all dogs must be leased.

Lantern 2021

Lantern 2021, a benefit event for the Old North Church and Historic Site will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Virtual.

The annual lantern lighting will take place at the conclusion of Lantern 2021.

For more information email [email protected]

Renewal of Inspection Stickers

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles reminds customers to renew expired inspection stickers.

Almost 600,000 active vehicle registrations currently need annual emissions and safety inspections.

City Not Ticketing Expired Disability Placards/Plates

The Boston Transportation Department will not ticket expired disability placards/plates if they expired during the public health emergency, given potential challenges for people to renew at this time.

The Registry is only processing request for disability placards/plates by mail.

Street Cleaning Underway

Street cleaning in the North End has started and will be enforced by ticketing and subject to towing.

Expired inspection stickers and vehicle registration will also be enforced.

NEWNC Annual Election

Nomination papers to become a board member of NEWNC are currently available at the Nazzaro Community Center or online at newncboston.com.

Deadline to return papers is May 1. Ballot positions will be determined by the luck of the draw. There are six of twelve seats available.

Candidates must secure forty signatures of residents to be placed on the ballot.

Free Tax Help

Residents that earn $57,000 or less per year can receive free tax assistance preparation through the Boston Tax Help Coalition.

Qualified residents must call 311 or visit www.bostontaxhelp.org for appointment.