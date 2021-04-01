Project Notification Form Filed for North End Hotel

Cross Street Ventura LLC has filed a Project Notification Form with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to construct a 134 key boutique five-story hotel at 42 Cross Street in the North End.

BPDA is conducting a series of virtual public meetings with the Impact Advisory Group to provide ample time for the neighborhood to participate and discuss the pros and cons of a hotel in the Cross Street area.

Plans call for the hotel to have two-ground floor restaurants and a seasonal roof-top dining area with a seating capacity of 300 people.

The new hotel will be located between Endicott and Salem Streets, adjacent from The Greenway, across from the MBTA Haymarket Station and will abut Cutillo Park, which the Boston Parks Department has scheduled major improvements.

Reportedly, the developer will commit funds for the improvements of the park that has been a haven for drug use and sales.

Currently, the project site has a single-story concrete block commercial structure, formally Pace’s Grocery and Maria’s Pastry Shop, and a fenced off parking lot.

The structure will have a gross floor area of about 80,824 square-feet and a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 5.36.

The project will enhance the public realm through construction of an open-air passageway connecting The Greenway to Cutillo Park and a reprogramming of the Cross Street Plaza to promote pedestrian activity and safety in this space, according to the development plans.

Both the North End Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) are expected to have the developer present the hotel proposal at their monthly public (virtual) meeting.

The public comment period for this project is before April 12.