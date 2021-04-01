FOCCP celebrates 20th anniversary

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) in the North End will celebrate their 20th anniversary this year.

FOCCP, over the years, has hosted many fun events in the park and hopes they can celebrate the occasion in style and 2021.

“If COVID-19 safely restrictions are relaxed, FOCCP would like to present more activities in the park like movies and special events,” FOCCP President Joanne Hayes Rines said.

“Our horticulture work will hopefully go on so the gardens will be filled with spring and summer flowers,” she said.

Still openings for some NEAA baseball programs

Facing the unpredictable situation relating to the Covid 19 pandemic and the possibility of its effect on local sports activities, the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) took the bull by the horns and put together a 2021 baseball season for several age groups.

“There are still openings available in three of our programs,” he said. “Little League (Majors) ages 9 to 12, girls softball ages 9 to 14 and the boys traveling team (Dodgers) ages 13 to 15,”Baseball Coordinator John Romano said.

He confirmed, “Two programs for youth ages 4 to 5, the Instructional League and the Minor League ages 6 to 8 are already full but there is a waiting list.”

Registration is still ongoing for openings mentioned above at neaabaseball.org. A fee of $50 per player is required.

Practice for the Majors will begin the first week of April. Minor league and Softball will start the last week in April.

The Instructional League is scheduled to start Sunday, May 2.

The traveling team will begin playing games once High School is completed.

All NEAA programs will take place at Puopolo Park until renovations at Langone Field are completed in 2022.

ZLC reviews restaurants time changes

Boston Zoning and Licensing Committee held a zoom meeting on March 30 to discuss a request by Monica’s Trattoria, 67 Salem Street to amend its current closing hours from 11 p.m. (seven days a week), to Monday through Thursday 12 a.m. and Friday through Saturday 1 a.m..