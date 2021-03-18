Latest North End COVID Update

Last week the North End’s cumulative COVID-19 positive test rate remained the same and the weekly positive test rate decreased slightly.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) last Friday, overall since the pandemic started 46,55 North End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 6.2 percent of those tested were COVID positive. This was the same percentage reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

However, last week 2,689 residents were tested and 2.0 percent were positive–this was a 4.75 percentage decrease from the 2.1 percent reported by the BPHC two Fridays ago.

Citywide, ​​​​27,597 residents were tested and 3.6 percent were COVID positive–this was the same positive test rate reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

At his daily press briefing Monday Mayor Martin Walsh said that Boston’s numbers have stayed below the thresholds for concern for several weeks. The number of people hospitalized continues to go down, people are getting vaccinated every day and help is on the way from the Federal government.

While Walsh said there are many reasons to be hopeful the city is still not out of the woods yet. “Everyone has to stay focused so that we don’t slip backward,” said Walsh. “That means: wearing a mask with a good fit, washing hands with soap and warm water, avoiding gatherings, and getting tested frequently.”

The Mayor said that people who have been vaccinated should look at the CDC’s guidance on activities they can do safely, which is posted on CDC.gov.

As far as the St. Patrick’s Day holiday Walsh thanked the people of Boston for respecting public health guidance so far during the days leading up to the Irish Holiday and said that the City didn’t have many reports of big gatherings.

“City departments were out enforcing safety protocols at restaurants, and for the most part, everyone was in compliance,” said Walsh. “No emergency Licensing Board hearings were needed this morning (Monday). We need everyone to keep it up this coming week and weekend, too. As I said last week, having a party and potentially causing an outbreak, isn’t worth it. I thank everyone who continues to do their part.”

The BPHC data released last Friday showed North End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 520 cases per 10,000 residents, up 2.65 percent from 506.6 cases per 10,000 residents reported two weeks ago.

An additional 75 residents became infected with the virus last week and the total number of cases in the area increased from 2,823 cases to 2,898 cases as of last Friday.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race. Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1.95 percent percent last week and went from 59,953 cases to 61,126 confirmed cases in a week. Twenty-seven additional Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,313 total deaths in the city from COVID.