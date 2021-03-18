NEWNC nomination papers still available

Deadline for following nomination papers to become a North End/Waterfront Neighbor Council Board member is May 3.

Candidates must secure signatures of 40 residents to be placed on the ballot for the May election. The actual voting process will be announced.

“There are six of twelve seats open for the election and at least seven candidates are needed to conduct an election,” said NEWNC President John Romano.

“If there are not seven candidates running, all of the certified candidates will automatically secure positions on the neighborhood board for two-year terms,” Romano said.

Nomination papers are available at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street or online at newncboston.com.

NEWRA opposed restaurant extension to second floor

Transfer of retail store license, the Wild Duck, 95 Salem Street was supported by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at their March 11 virtual monthly meeting.

The transfer includes a full liquor license that will remain at the same location with the closing hour of 11 PM. Jaimini Patel is the proposed manager on record.

Giacomo’s Ristorante’s Richard Travaglione is requesting to change the use and occupancy at 355 Hanover Street to include the second floor of the property as an extension to the existing restaurant was opposed by NEWRA.

Inspectional Services Commissioner Dion Irish participated in the community public meeting to discuss the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) current process and addressed concerns outlined in a letter sent to him by NEWRA

“The Commissioner listen to all our concerns relating to the Zoning Board of Appeals,” NEWRA President Cheryl Delgreco said. “He addressed the procedure and policy of the ZBA and he wants to work with the neighborhood relating to issues and concerns.”

Daniel Mueller, community liaison from the MBTA, updated transportation restrictions and service cuts relating to the frequency of buses and the subway system that began on March 14. He also noted the commuter rail changes that started on April 5.

Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director of the Greenway Conservancy advised the Council of activities and development process on The Greenway.

He also notified the group that as of next month he will be leaving the Conservancy post for a new job in New York City. NEWRA wished him luck.

The next NEWRA meeting will be held on Thursday, April 8 at 7 PM.

Lantern 2021 benefits Old North Foundation

Lantern 2021 (April 18) is a benefit virtual event to benefit the Old North Church Foundation.

The special event is a family-friendly activity that will celebrate the historic actions of April 18, 1775 and the Old North’s legacy of active citizenship.

Original music by Ryan Ahlwardt will be featured along with the spirited performance of the poem “Paul Revere’s Ride” by Rick Taylor.

Proceeds will support the Foundation’s virtual and on-site programs for children and adults.

Sponsors should contact Vicky Stewart, Executive Director at [email protected]

Directly following the Lantern 2021 event the annual lighting of the steeple lanterns will take place.

FOCCP celebrates 20th anniversary

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) in the North End will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

FOCCP, over the years, has hosted many fun events in the park and hopes they can celebrate the occasion in style and 2021.

“If COVID-19 safely restrictions are relaxed, FOCCP would like to present more activities in the park like movies and special events,” FOCCP President Joanne Hayes Rines said.

“Our horticulture work will hopefully go on so the gardens will be filled with spring and summer flowers,” she said.