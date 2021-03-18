Community News

Outdoor Dining

Outdoor dining resumes in the North End, pending any negative change with the pandemic, will start March 22.

NEWNC Annual Election

Nomination papers to become a board member of NEWNC are currently available at the Nazzaro Community Center or online at newncboston.com.

Deadline to return papers is May 1. Ballot positions will be determined by the luck of the draw. There are six of twelve seats available.

Candidates must secure forty signatures of residents to be placed on the ballot.

RUFF Winter Series

RUFF’s winter walk series continues on March 20, April 3 and April 17. Meet at Starbucks, 2 Atlantic Avenue at 10 AM.

RSVPs are required as spots are limited for proper social distancing requirements. Masks must be worn and all dogs must be leased.

NEWNC Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, April 12 at 7 PM. Virtual.

NEWRA Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 8 at 7 PM. Virtual.

Partner of the Month

Star Market on Causeway Street has been named “Partner of the Month” by the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center.

Lantern 2021

Lantern 2021, a benefit event for the Old North Church and Historic Site will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 7 PM. Virtual.

The annual lantern lighting will take place at the conclusion of Lantern 2021.

For more information email [email protected]

Conservancy Executive Leaving

Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director of The Greenway Conservancy will be leaving for a new position in New York City.

Saint Patrick’s Day Treats

The St. Patrick’s Day feast at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center, 1 Michelangelo Street will not be held due to COVID-19. However, the Center still wants to celebrate safely by giving treats to seniors.

Call 617-523-8125 to see how you can help.

Candidate Night

NEWRA and NEWNC are planning a candidate’s night with those that are possibly seeking to become Mayor of Boston. Date to be announced.

Street Cleaning Underway

Street cleaning in the North End has started and will be enforced by ticketing and subject to towing.

Expired inspection stickers and vehicle registration will also be enforced.

Renewal of Inspection Stickers

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles reminds customers to renew expired inspection stickers.

Almost 600,000 active vehicle registrations currently need annual emissions and safety inspections.

Annual Residents Listing

The City of Boston Election Department is conducting its annual residents’ sensors with mailings sent to households.

Boston residents age 17 and older are asked to complete the census form for each household.

American Heritage Park Full of Design

American Heritage Park on The Greenway is full of innovative designs that features things for viewing.

The Abstract Sculpture, a split Rhomboid, a reflecting pool that washes over the inside and reemerges as a single jet of water at the Labyrinth’s Center.

The Labyrinth, a circling winding path paved in grass and inlaid stone, art, service, science and commerce are etched around its circle.

City Not Ticketing Expired Disability Placards/Plates

The Boston Transportation Department will not ticket expired disability placards/plates if they expired during the public health emergency, given potential challenges for people to renew at this time.

The Registry is only processing request for disability placards/plates by mail.

RUFF Virtual Events

Upcoming RUFF events:

• April-Play along with the virtual Easter Egg Hunt for a chance to win a prize.

NEAA Baseball Registration

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has opened registration for the 2021 baseball season for youth ages four to fifteen.

Program includes clinics, Majors and the Dodgers team.

For more information visit www.neaabaseball.com.

Free Tax Help

Residents that earn $57,000 or less per year can receive free tax assistance preparation through the Boston Tax Help Coalition.

Qualified residents must call 311 or visit www.bostontaxhelp.org for appointment.

Old North Presents Women’s History

Celebrate Women’s History Month with a special program presented by the Old North Church on Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 PM.

Learn about the unique ways women of Boston influenced and shaped the world around them throughout the centuries. A one-hour program. Free tickets with donation.