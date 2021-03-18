Charlotte Golar Richie Endorses David Halbert for City Council At-Large

David Halbert’s campaign for City Council At-Large announces an endorsement from former State Representative (5th Suffolk) and current Massachusetts Civil Rights Commissioner Charlotte Golar Richie.

“David is a smart and principled problem-solver, who will drive an agenda that promotes racial and gender equity,” said Richie. “As City Councillor at-Large, he’ll make sure that government works for all of the people of our city.”

Said Halbert, “Charlotte Golar Richie has done so much, for so many– she has lifted up voices in the community, fought for them in the halls of power, and paved the way to those very halls for all she has inspired. I could not be more humbled or honored to have earned her support in this race.”

Richie ran for Mayor of Boston in 2013 and came in third place in the preliminary election among a field of 12 candidates. Richie previously served in Mayor Thomas Menino’s cabinet as Chief of Housing and Director of the Department of Neighborhood Development, and is a veteran of Governor Deval Patrick’s administration and 2009 re-election committee.

Richie’s endorsement adds to Halbert’s impressive roster of early supporters, including notable community leaders like Hyde Park civic leader and Ward 18 Chair Cecily Graham, and 2019 candidate for Boston City Council (At-Large) Alejandra St. Guillen.