North End Positive COVID Tests Remain the Same

Last week, North End’s cumulative COVID-19 positive test rate remained the same but the weekly positive test rate increased.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) last Friday, overall since the pandemic started 45,460 North End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 6 percent of those tested were COVID positive–this was the same percentage reported two weeks ago by the BPHC.

However, last week 2,867 residents were tested and 2.1 percent were positive–a 10.5 percent decrease from the 1.9 percent reported two Fridays ago.

Citywide, ​​​​26,561 residents were tested and 3.5 percent were COVID positive–a 6.25 percent decrease from the 3.8 percent testing positive two weeks ago.

At a press briefing Monday Mayor Martin Walsh said an average of nearly 3,800 Boston residents were tested for COVID each day last week.

“The 7-day average for daily positive tests was 161 and the average daily positive rate was 3.5 percent,” said Walsh. “The City’s case metrics have levelled off and even ticked upward in the last few days of data. This is not a cause for concern, but it’s a good reminder not to take this positive trend for granted.”

The Mayor urged everyone to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and our communities against the virus.

“That includes wearing a mask with a good fit (whether you wear one mask or two masks, make sure there is a tight fit on the sides of your face); washing your hands frequently, with soap and warm water; continuing to socially distance and avoid gatherings; and getting tested regularly,” he said.

The Mayor also encouraged seniors and everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine to get it as soon as they can. Boston residents 65 and older can call 3-1-1 and get connected to the City’s Age Strong Commission for help in multiple languages. Veterans 55 or older, enrolled in VA Healthcare, can get vaccinated at any VA health facility in Boston.

“The full schedule for vaccine eligibility is at Mass.gov/CovidVaccine,” said Walsh. “And the State has a Vaccine Scheduling Resource available by calling 2-1-1.”

The BPHC data released last Friday showed North End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 494.9 cases per 10,000 residents, up 2.9 percent from 480.9 cases per 10,000 residents.

An additional 78 residents became infected with the virus last week and the total number of cases in the area increased from 2,680 cases to 2,758 cases as of last Friday.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 2.1 percent percent last week and went from 57,675 cases to 58,917 confirmed cases in a week. Twenty-six additional Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,274 total deaths in the city from COVID.