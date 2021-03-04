Community News

Street Cleaning Underway

Street cleaning in the North End has started and will be enforced by ticketing and subject to towing.

Expired inspection stickers and vehicle registration will also be enforced.

Seeking Reelection

Boston City Counselor Lydia Edwards, whose district includes the North End is seeking reelection.

Renewal of Inspection Stickers

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles reminds customers to renew expired inspection stickers.

Almost 600,000 active vehicle registrations currently need annual emissions and safety inspections.

Annual Residents Listing

The City of Boston Election Department is conducting its annual residents’ sensors with mailings sent to households.

Boston residents age 17 and older are asked to complete the census form for each household.

American Heritage Park Full of Design

American Heritage Park on The Greenway is full of innovative designs that features things for viewing.

The Abstract Sculpture, a split Rhomboid, a reflecting pool that washes over the inside and reemerges as a single jet of water at the Labyrinth’s Center.

The Labyrinth, a circling winding path paved in grass and inlaid stone, art, service, science and commerce are etched around its circle.

Outdoor Dining Applications Deadline

The City of Boston has set a soft dead line of March to submit applications for outdoor dining in the North End.

Old North Presents Women’s History

Celebrate Women’s History Month with a special program presented by the Old North Church on Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 PM.

Learn about the unique ways women of Boston influenced and shaped the world around them throughout the centuries. A one-hour program.

Free tickets with donation.

NEWNC Meeting

The next North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

City Not Ticketing Expired Disability Placards/Plates

The Boston Transportation Department will not ticket expired disability placards/plates if they expired during the public health emergency, given potential challenges for people to renew at this time.

The Registry is only processing request for disability placards/plates by mail.

RUFF Virtual Events

Upcoming RUFF events:

• March-St. Patrick’s Day virtual photo contest by tagging in photos of your pet dressed up for the holiday and use #Lick of The Irish to be entered for a chance to win a great prize.

• April-Play along with the virtual Easter Egg Hunt for a chance to win a prize.

NEAA Baseball Registration

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has opened registration for the 2021 baseball season for youth ages four to fifteen.

Program includes clinics, Majors and the Dodgers team.

For more information visit www.neaabaseball.com.

Free Tax Help

Residents that earn $57,000 or less per year can receive free tax assistance preparation through the Boston Tax Help Coalition.

Qualified residents must call 311 or visit www.bostontaxhelp.org for appointment.

RUFF Harbor Walks

The next Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) winter walk series event will take place on Saturday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Meet at Starbucks, 2 Atlantic Avenue for a leisurely Harbor Walk.

RSVP as spots are limited for proper social distancing and wear a facemask.

NEWRA Meeting

The next North End Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly meeting will be held Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m.