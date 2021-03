The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center celebrated a special Valentine’s Day for seniors of the neighborhood.

Love Was in the Air at the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center as volunteers organize some of the treats for the seniors.

Many people, businesses and organizations contributed to the event.

Contributors were Jon Royle of TABLE and Table Mercato, Adam Castiglione, Greater Food Bank, Whole Foods Market, Pizzeria Regina, Antico Forno, LaFamiglia Giorgio’s, North End Rehabilitation and Health Center and Saint John School.