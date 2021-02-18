Renovated North End parks reopen

Several public parks, including Puopolo Park in the North End have been completely improved and reopened by the Boston Parks Department.

Both Langone Field and the Puopolo Park in the North End were among the public parks reopened.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh cuts the ribbon with members of the community on the renovated Puopolo Park.

A combination of $21.9 million in renovations from Mayor Martin Walsh’s Capital Improvement Plan and Community Preservation Act funding was allocated to the renovation of the parks.

North End parks were designed with climate resilient features embedded throughout the project to protect the area from projected sea level rise and increased storm events as planned in Coastal Resilience Solutions for Downtown Boston and the North End, Climate Ready Boston.

Before any renovations began the City met with neighborhood residents and the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) to plan the design of the local facilities.

Registration is already underway for several NEAA Baseball Programs.

Soccer and softball are also included in the non-profit plans for usage of the park which will also be used for many other community events and activities.

“I am proud of our construction that builds resiliency into our coastal Langone Park and Puopolo Playground,” Mayor Martin Walsh said. “This is vital as we face the effects of climate change.”

This is the first project within the Boston Parks system to interrogate the standards set forth by the City of Boston Climate Resilient Design Standards and Guidelines for Protection of Public Rights-of-Way, according to the City.

In addition, the Parks Department, built and interrogated seawall internal system to the park, which overlooks the seating on an elevated boardwalk, which can be raised in the future to increased flood protection.

The design Incorporated structural elements to elevate the park 7 feet without affecting adjacent structures, properties and the existing seawall.

Storm water and infrastructure protection strategies have been implemented to allow for projected flood pathways and faster recovery of the park and neighborhood after storms.

Other improvements and amenities include a high-performance turf baseball field, a multisport synthetic turf field, a universal access playground, a memorial garden, bocce and basketball courts, plaza space allowing for expensive harbor views, access to the water edge and an open and inviting connection to the neighborhood.

Funding has been dedicated ($95,000) from the Emily Pugliano Trust Fund to improve the recreational area around the municipal pool and bathhouse.