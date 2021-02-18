NEWNC Approves Occupancy Change

There was only one voting agenda item on the February monthly meeting of the North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and an update on the status of the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) progress relating to the new site on Tileston Street.

NEWNC voted to support a request by North End LLC, d/b/a Giacomo’s Ristorante, for an occupancy change on the second level of the property to the existing restaurant use to the second floor at 353-355B Hanover Street, (formally the Green Cross Pharmacy) for additional guests.

NEMPAC’s Sheri Snow and James Smith of the City of Boston presented an update on the status of the new site on Tileston Street that will provide additional needed space for classrooms for students.