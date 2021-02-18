Community News

NEWRA Meeting

The next North End Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly meeting will be held Thursday, March 11 at 7 PM.

NEWNC Meeting

The next North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, March 8 at 7 PM.

RMV Extends Hours

Appointment hours for 75-year-old drivers or older have been extended by the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) through March offering additional opportunities for this age bracket take care of title registration and license renewal at many locations on designated Wednesdays.

For details call 857-368-800

5 or visit www.Mass.Gov/RMV.

NEHS Member Joins IAA

North End Historic Society (NEHS) member Tom Damigella has become a new member of the Italian American Alliance, Inc. (IAA) the largest Italian American organization in New England consisting of almost 40,000 members.

Restaurant Businesses Hours Extended

North End Restaurants got a shot in the arm when Governor Charlie Baker extended the hours of operation to regular closing hours.

Eateries are looking for the capacity cap to increase and outdoor seating to once again be approved.

NSC Valentine’ Day

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) held a special Valentine’s Day for seniors. Donations were collected to give to seniors.

RUFF Virtual Events

Upcoming RUFF events:

• February-Share your #1 Love Stories with RUFF by tagging in the first picture taken of your pet.

• March-St. Patrick’s Day virtual photo contest by tagging in photos of your pet dressed up for the holiday and use #Lick of The Irish to be entered for a chance to win a great prize.

• April-Play along with the virtual Easter Egg Hunt for a chance to win a prize.

NEAA Baseball Registration

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has opened registration for the 2021 baseball season for youth ages four to fifteen.

Program includes clinics, Majors and the Dodgers team.

For more information visit www.neaabaseball.com.

Free Tax Help

Residents that earn $57,000 or less per year can receive free tax assistance preparation through the Boston Tax Help Coalition.

Qualified residents must call 311 or visit www.bostontaxhelp.org for appointment.