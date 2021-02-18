Annual Tunnel of Love at Columbus Park

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) for the fourth consecutive year have produced the very popular “Tunnel of Love” at the waterfront park.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring back the Tunnel of Love with its illuminated red hearts on each side of the Trellis, cupids in the air, whiz Michael conversational hearts and love songs playing every day from 4 PM to 10 PM”, President Joanne Hayes-Rines said.

FOCCP suggests taking a social stroll under the Trellis and take fun photos with the conversation hearts.

The Tunnel of Love is available to the public through February 21.