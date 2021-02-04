NEAA Baseball Registration Under Way

North End Baseball 2021 season appears to be on, according to NEAA Baseball Commissioner Ralph Martignetti.

“The field looks great and I can’t wait to fill it with children and teens playing baseball. We will have baseball programs for players 4-15 years of age as of April 30, 2021,” Martignetti said.

He added, “Our website is open and we are accepting registration fees of $50 per player this year.”

He noted, “Practices will start in April and games will be held in May for players age 4-12.” The Dodgers will start after the school season has been completed.

He carefully explained, “We need to follow any COVID-19 related restrictions, which hopefully will be very few by April.”

The following programs will be offered:

Instructional leagues for boys and girls ages 4-5.

Minor League for boys and girls ages 6-8.

Girls softball ages 9-15.

Majors for boys ages 9-12.

Dodgers for boys 13-15.

Martignetti asked that “Players sign up as early as possible so the NEAA can put these programs together.”

Register at neaabaseball.org.