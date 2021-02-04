Community Groups Support Transfer of Full Liquor License

Both the North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and North End Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) supported a request by Nando Trattoria, 391-395 Hanover Street (formerly Green Cross Pharmacy) to purchase and transfer a seven-day all alcohol beverage license held by Zuma’s Tex Mex Grill at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

NEWRA President Brett Roman said, “The Council voted unanimously to support the transfer.”

NEWRA voted 19-5 in favor of the transfer, President Cheryl Delgreco said. Nando’s occupancy is approximately 42 seats (36 seats/6 bar seats.

The license calls for a 2 a.m. closure and the applicant has proposed to close at 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturday, and midnight Sunday through Thursday