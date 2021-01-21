Old North Historical Chocolate Program

If one thinks of a chocolate factory, two things come to mind, Schrafft’s in Charlestown and Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory that entertained millions at the box office and television.

However, when opened, the Old North Foundation has an acclaimed historic chocolate program on their property in the North End.

Over the years, the program offered visitors and local residents the opportunity to touch, taste, smell, purchase and experience 18th century chocolate enjoyed by some of Boston’s most famous revolutionary era patriots.

In Colonial Boston, chocolate was consumed as a beverage. It wasn’t until 1870s that it became a confection as know today.