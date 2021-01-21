Michlewitz Rules Out Run for Mayor

Since being elected to the Massachusetts House of Representative over a decade ago Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who represents the North End, Beacon Hill, South End, Chinatown, Bay Village and Downtown, has been a rising star in state politics.

So it came as no surprise that Michlewitz’s name was floating around the top of the list of possible mayoral candidates as Mayor Martin Walsh leaves for DC to become Secretary of Labor.

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who represents the North End, Beacon Hill, South End, Chinatown, Bay Village and Downtown, will not run for Mayor of Boston.

However, last Friday Michlewtiz, who is the current Chair of Ways and Means in the House, released a statement saying he would not run for Boston Mayor.

“I would like to thank all my friends, constituents and colleagues who reached out to offer support and guidance over the past week, your encouragement and thoughtful input has been invaluable,” said Michlewitz. “I will not be seeking the Office of mayor, I believe I can be most effective to the residents of the City of Boston in my current role as Chair of Ways and Means– with a the seat at the table, leading us through the economic recovery necessary to see the Commonwealth of Massachusetts out of the damage caused by the pandemic. At this time I will not participate in the race but I do believe that the next mayor should be the person who can most reflect, understand and identify with a progressive majority minority City of Boston.”

Before becoming Chair of Ways and Mean Michlewitz, a lifelong North End resident, had served as Chairman of the Joint Committee on Financial Services, the Joint Committee on Public Service, and the Joint Committee on Election Laws.

In 2016 Michlewitz was a leading author of Massachusetts’s landmark legislation dealing with Transportation Network Companies like Uber and Lyft as well as crafting legislation that would regulate Short-Term residential rentals such as Airbnb